Rs 674.997 Million Being Spent On Agriculture Development In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Secretary Agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Thursday that a sum of Rs 674.997 million was being spent on agriculture development initiatives to enhance production and extend benefits to the farming community

Presiding over a meeting at the agriculture secretariat, Saqib said that 64 per cent of the funding i.e Rs 556.365 million has so far been utilized on various projects and their completion would usher in a new era of agriculture development. These projects would be helpful in enhancing the income of farmers.

Officials informed the secretary that schemes including improvement in the water management system, agriculture extension services, fruit and vegetable research, agriculture engineering, cotton research, and registration of nurseries were under execution.

Saqib ordered officials to submit status reports of all schemes regularly and complete these without compromising on the quality of work and material.

Additional secretary task force south Punjab Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich, deputy secretaries Muhammad Iqbal, and Dr. Haidar Karrar besides other officials were present.

