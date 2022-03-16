Rs5.6 billion provided to farmers through Kissan Cards

Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday was informed that farmers across the country has been provided Rs 5.6 billion subsidy through Kissan Cards for the purchase of different agriculture inputs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday was informed that farmers across the country has been provided Rs 5.6 billion subsidy through Kissan Cards for the purchase of different agriculture inputs.

The minister chaired 20th meeting of National Coordination Committee of the Agriculture Transformation Plan, which was also attended by the provincial authorities to monitor the ongoing progress of transformation plan, said a press release.

The representatives of Punjab Government informed that total 780,000 Kissan Cards have been issued to the registered farmers and about Rs 5.6 billion subsidy have been disbursed among farmers through these Kissan Cards.

He further submitted that almost one million farmers will be registered through Kissan Card by June, 2022, adding that about 124,000 Kissan Cards were issued for the farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a subsidy amounting to Rs 575 million have been disbursed.

Fakhar was briefed about the on-going efforts of the provinces to ensure availability and price of all inputs for crops.

He said that these measures need to be further strengthened in order to protect the small farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Imam said that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure progress in order to ensure that the Agriculture Transformation Plan is on track, adding that government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put special emphasize on the up gradation of the agriculture sector.

He said that almost 19 % of GDP was directly contributed by the agriculture sector and that through value addition it could become the back bone of the country.

The collaboration with Chinese academy of Agriculture Sciences could be a game changer for Pakistan, he said adding that we need to exchange expertise on mechanization and new variety development.

The minister said that China leads the world in agriculture mechanization and Pakistan can catapult its agriculture sector through learning from their knowledge and experience.