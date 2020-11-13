UrduPoint.com
Russia Curbs Poultry Import From Japan Amid Reports On Avian Flu - Agricultural Watchdog

Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:32 PM

Russia has imposed restrictions on poultry import from Japan, as the country reported on the outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian flu, the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Friday

"Due to the deterioration of the epizootic situation in Japan caused by the highly pathogenic avian flu since November 11, 2020, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the export to the Russian Federation from Japan of the following products: live poultry and hatchery eggs; poultry meat and all types of poultry not exposed to thermal treatment (not less than 70 degrees Celsius [158 Fahrenheit])", the statement published on the site of Rosselkhoznadzor read.

The agricultural watchdog added that the restrictions have also been applied to finished poultry products and products that contained poultry processing products.

Furthermore, Rosselkhoznadzor suspended the import of feed and poultry feed supplements, as well as second-hand equipment for poultry management, slaughter and dressing.

According to the statement, the restrictions on the import have not affected the phytogenic feed supplements and supplements produced by chemical and microbiological synthesis, and poultry products that were thermally treated in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Code of the World Organisation for Animal Health.

On Friday, the fourth outbreak of avian flu was detected in Japan. The highly pathogenic H5 flu was first detected at a bird farm near Kagawa's city Mitoyo, where nearly 4,000 chickens died between November 1-4. The fourth large bird farm in the southern Kagawa prefecture was placed under quarantine, with a ban on exporting any products.

