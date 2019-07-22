UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Boost Agricultural Exports To Saudi Arabia - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:11 PM

Russia Plans to Boost Agricultural Exports to Saudi Arabia - Minister

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Monday that Russia plans to enhance exports of agricultural products to Saudi Arabia and the countries has already started working on a relevant agreement

KURSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Monday that Russia plans to enhance exports of agricultural products to Saudi Arabia and the countries has already started working on a relevant agreement.

"The Agriculture Ministry will continue to expand its presence in the Persian Gulf markets.

Just a few days ago, in order to enhance exports of Russian agricultural products to Saudi Arabia, we started to develop a relevant bilateral document," Patrushev said at a meeting.

Patrushev added that African market was also of interest for Moscow, but more needed to be done to establish stable deliveries of Russian agricultural products to the countries of the region. The minister added that Russia could export poultry and wheat to African countries, as demand for these products was high there.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Agriculture Saudi Arabia Market Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news channel's misqu ..

59 seconds ago

UN Chief Urges Sides to Refrain from Escalating Te ..

1 minute ago

Imran-Trump meeting to play significant role for P ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Governor describes Prime Minister's US visi ..

1 minute ago

Ineos has answer to Alaphilippe conundrum, says bo ..

4 minutes ago

UN voices 'deep sadness' at death of UN nuclear wa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.