Russia Plans to Boost Agricultural Exports to Saudi Arabia - Minister

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Monday that Russia plans to enhance exports of agricultural products to Saudi Arabia and the countries has already started working on a relevant agreement

KURSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Monday that Russia plans to enhance exports of agricultural products to Saudi Arabia and the countries has already started working on a relevant agreement

"The Agriculture Ministry will continue to expand its presence in the Persian Gulf markets.

Just a few days ago, in order to enhance exports of Russian agricultural products to Saudi Arabia, we started to develop a relevant bilateral document," Patrushev said at a meeting.

Patrushev added that African market was also of interest for Moscow, but more needed to be done to establish stable deliveries of Russian agricultural products to the countries of the region. The minister added that Russia could export poultry and wheat to African countries, as demand for these products was high there.