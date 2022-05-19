UrduPoint.com

Russia Remains Reliable Grain Supplier, Including to 'Unfriendly' Countries - Minister

Russia remains a reliable grain supplier, and has increased deliveries in March-April, including to countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Russia remains a reliable grain supplier, and has increased deliveries in March-April, including to countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.

"Last year, despite the global decline in food supplies to international markets, Russia became the largest exporter of grain, shipping 30 million tonnes to 100 countries, most of all to Turkey, Egypt, and South Asian countries. We remain a reliable supplier in the current environment. In March-April, wheat exports to neutral countries have increased, and even to those countries, that have imposed sanctions on us," the minister said at the plenary session of the Russia-Islamic World: Kazansummit 2022 forum.

