Russian Agriculture Watchdog Suspends Wheat Export To Vietnam On Vietnam's Request

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) has suspended issuance of phytosanitary certificates for Russian wheat exporters to Vietnam on request by the Southeast Asian nation, Rosselkhoznadzor press secretary Yulia Melano said on Thursday.

"Rosselkhoznadzor has received from the Vietnamese side an official letter requesting temporary suspension of phytosanitary certificates issuance for wheat exporters. Additional checks of product batches are a normal practice for importing nations," Melano told reporters.

Rosselkhoznadzor is currently discussing with Vietnam steps necessary for resuming certificates issuance. A delegation of the Russian agriculture watchdog will be present at Russian wheat unloading in Vietnam from October 20-22, and this is when negotiations on the matter will be held, Melano specified.

