S. Korea again reports African swine fever case since 2019

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea confirmed a African swine fever case on Friday, marking the first outbreak of the animal disease since October 2019, the agriculture ministry said.

According to the ministry, three pigs were found dead at a farm in Gangwon Province late Thursday, and test results showed that they were infected with the deadly animal disease. The infected farm has been raising some 940 pigs.

The country issues a special 48-hour travel ban on livestock-related facilities in Gyeonggi and Gangwon Province, effective of 5:00 a.m.

Local authorities plan to cull some 1,500 pigs within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected farm.

Last year, ASF swept through pig farms in northern regions covering Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, prompting authorities to cull about 400,000 pigs nationwide as part of preventive measures.

A total of 14 farms were infected.

Although no new ASF cases had been reported from local farms since October last year, the virus was prevailing among wild boars, which can potentially again infect domestic pigs through contact.

So far, South Korea has reported more than 750 cases of ASF from wild boars from the border areas, according to the latest data.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

South Korea has been moving to allow pig farms in the inter-Korean border area to resume their operations, as no additional cases among domestic pigs were reported for about 11 months.