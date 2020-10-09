UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Again Reports African Swine Fever Case Since 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:21 PM

S. Korea again reports African swine fever case since 2019

South Korea confirmed a African swine fever case on Friday, marking the first outbreak of the animal disease since October 2019, the agriculture ministry said

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea confirmed a African swine fever case on Friday, marking the first outbreak of the animal disease since October 2019, the agriculture ministry said.

According to the ministry, three pigs were found dead at a farm in Gangwon Province late Thursday, and test results showed that they were infected with the deadly animal disease. The infected farm has been raising some 940 pigs.

The country issues a special 48-hour travel ban on livestock-related facilities in Gyeonggi and Gangwon Province, effective of 5:00 a.m.

Local authorities plan to cull some 1,500 pigs within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected farm.

Last year, ASF swept through pig farms in northern regions covering Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, prompting authorities to cull about 400,000 pigs nationwide as part of preventive measures.

A total of 14 farms were infected.

Although no new ASF cases had been reported from local farms since October last year, the virus was prevailing among wild boars, which can potentially again infect domestic pigs through contact.

So far, South Korea has reported more than 750 cases of ASF from wild boars from the border areas, according to the latest data.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

South Korea has been moving to allow pig farms in the inter-Korean border area to resume their operations, as no additional cases among domestic pigs were reported for about 11 months.

Related Topics

Dead Agriculture Cure South Korea October Border 2019 From

Recent Stories

NAB recommends Interior Ministry to cancel travel ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 1,424 reco ..

38 minutes ago

Gov't to resume free flu shot program next week af ..

2 minutes ago

Japan pledges $130M for vaccine as virus cases ris ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes for Stabilization in Kyrgyzstan - Pes ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Armenian Prime Ministers Hold Talks in Ye ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.