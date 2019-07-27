UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAARC Agriculture Center To Launch Drought Monitoring Outlook System On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

SAARC Agriculture Center to launch drought monitoring outlook system on Monday

SAARC Agriculture Center in collaboration with Pakistan Agriculture Research (PARC) would launch ' Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System' on July 29 (Monday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :SAARC Agriculture Center in collaboration with Pakistan Agriculture Research (PARC) would launch ' Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System' on July 29 (Monday).

The aim of launching the outlook system is to create resilience in agriculture system of the region against the adverse impacts of rapid climate changes that are taking place across the globe.

The other objective of establishing the monitoring system is to strengthen the coordination among the member states to develop a common strategy to conserve the natural resources like soil, water, energy and forest for making this part of the globe more safer for human beings.

The establishment of drought monitoring outlook system would help to safe the agriculture system form the adverse impact of droughts and its impacts of agriculture and livestock sectors.

It would also help in sharing the knowledge and expertise to overcome the causes of climate change and drought mitigation measures to protect the agriculture and livestock sectors.

On the launching of regional drought monitoring system, PARC in collaboration with International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) would also organize a 4-day regional training workshop on earth observation and climate data analysis for agriculture drought monitoring system in South Asia.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul would inaugurate the program, where as prominent scientists, agriculture experts, policy makers of different Federal and provincial departments, farmers and academician would attend the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Agriculture Drought July Event Asia

Recent Stories

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr Yasm ..

1 minute ago

Salute to soldiers laying down lives to keep natio ..

5 minutes ago

India to deploy additional 100 companies of troops ..

5 minutes ago

VDC member commits suicide in IoK

5 minutes ago

Four FC troops embraced martyrdom in terrorists' f ..

5 minutes ago

Cloudy with light rain likely in Karachi on Sunday ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.