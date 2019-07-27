SAARC Agriculture Center to launch drought monitoring outlook system on Monday

SAARC Agriculture Center in collaboration with Pakistan Agriculture Research (PARC) would launch ' Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System' on July 29 (Monday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :SAARC Agriculture Center in collaboration with Pakistan Agriculture Research (PARC) would launch ' Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System' on July 29 (Monday).

The aim of launching the outlook system is to create resilience in agriculture system of the region against the adverse impacts of rapid climate changes that are taking place across the globe.

The other objective of establishing the monitoring system is to strengthen the coordination among the member states to develop a common strategy to conserve the natural resources like soil, water, energy and forest for making this part of the globe more safer for human beings.

The establishment of drought monitoring outlook system would help to safe the agriculture system form the adverse impact of droughts and its impacts of agriculture and livestock sectors.

It would also help in sharing the knowledge and expertise to overcome the causes of climate change and drought mitigation measures to protect the agriculture and livestock sectors.

On the launching of regional drought monitoring system, PARC in collaboration with International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) would also organize a 4-day regional training workshop on earth observation and climate data analysis for agriculture drought monitoring system in South Asia.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul would inaugurate the program, where as prominent scientists, agriculture experts, policy makers of different Federal and provincial departments, farmers and academician would attend the event.