UrduPoint.com

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Before Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 01:16 PM

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Before Eid

Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail Talat has said that the salaries of 1100 employees of cotton research institutes should be released before Eid

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 April, 2023) Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail Talat has said that the salaries of 1100 employees of cotton research institutes should be released before Eid.

He strongly criticized the government for non-payment of salaries for many months and said that cotton is the backbone of Pakistan's economy. The textile sector accounts for 62% of Pakistan's total exports.

And its basis is dependence on the raw material i.e. cotton. The government is aware that funds are available for all its lavish protocols while 1,100 workers in cotton production research institutes are not being paid their salaries.

They said that since last one year they are being exploited by paying 30% of them. They are barely spending time during Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner and salaries are yet to be paid to arrange the happiness of their children.

Do not be given. He mentioned National food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, who has a domineering and bold personality and always prioritizes agriculture and people-friendly policies.

Exploitation of people is incomprehensible.

Tariq Bashir Cheema should take immediate notice and solve this problem. Furthermore, he said that all the leadership of South Punjab who understand the importance of agriculture and especially cotton, including former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rahman Khan Kanju, Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Fayyazuddin and I also personally appeal to others to make it easier for the people working for cotton to survive.

And release the salaries of more than 1100 scientists, employees and pensioners of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee. go so that the stoves of these starving employees' houses can be lit and they can get relief from mental pressure.

The arrears should be released, otherwise the employees will be forced to commit suicide, while the ad hoc arrears, which have been arrears since 2017, should also be paid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Tariq Bashir Suicide 2017 Textile Cotton All From Government Industry Ramadan

Recent Stories

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

9 minutes ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

20 minutes ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

1 hour ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

1 hour ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.