Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 April, 2023) Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail Talat has said that the salaries of 1100 employees of cotton research institutes should be released before Eid.

He strongly criticized the government for non-payment of salaries for many months and said that cotton is the backbone of Pakistan's economy. The textile sector accounts for 62% of Pakistan's total exports.

And its basis is dependence on the raw material i.e. cotton. The government is aware that funds are available for all its lavish protocols while 1,100 workers in cotton production research institutes are not being paid their salaries.

They said that since last one year they are being exploited by paying 30% of them. They are barely spending time during Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner and salaries are yet to be paid to arrange the happiness of their children.

Do not be given. He mentioned National food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, who has a domineering and bold personality and always prioritizes agriculture and people-friendly policies.

Exploitation of people is incomprehensible.

Tariq Bashir Cheema should take immediate notice and solve this problem. Furthermore, he said that all the leadership of South Punjab who understand the importance of agriculture and especially cotton, including former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rahman Khan Kanju, Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Fayyazuddin and I also personally appeal to others to make it easier for the people working for cotton to survive.

And release the salaries of more than 1100 scientists, employees and pensioners of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee. go so that the stoves of these starving employees' houses can be lit and they can get relief from mental pressure.

The arrears should be released, otherwise the employees will be forced to commit suicide, while the ad hoc arrears, which have been arrears since 2017, should also be paid.