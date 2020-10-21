Sale of wheat flour at 77 sale points underway

The sale of wheat flour through 77 sale points was underway as over 40 flour mills were allotted various points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The sale of wheat flour through 77 sale points was underway as over 40 flour mills were allotted various points.

The each flour mill was assigned responsibility for selling flour bags in fixed quantity at the sale points.

The revenue staff was deputed at sale points for monitoring of the sale of flour.

The 20 kilograms flour bag was being sold in Rs 860 and 10 kg bag in Rs 430 at sale points.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed paid visits to flour mills to ensure availability of flour at sale points.

She also reviewed the quality of flour prepared by government quota.

AC City also checked the statistics of four provided at Sahulat bazaars and sale points.

