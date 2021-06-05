Saplings distributed to mark World Environment Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :City District Government (CDG) distributed free of charge saplings among general public to mark World Environment Day here Saturday.

In this connection, a formal ceremony was held at main gate of Jinnah Garden where Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, MPA Firdous Rae, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ejaz Cheema, Director FDA Abdullah Nisar and PTI leader Mehboob Alam Sindhu distributed saplings of various varieties.

A large of citizens thronged to Jinnah Garden and collected plantlets in order to take part in the tree plantation campaign at maximum extent.

Later, the dignitaries also planted saplings in Bagh-e-Jinnah to add greenery of the garden.