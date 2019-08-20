UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saplings Planted At Journalist Housing Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Saplings planted at Journalist Housing Society

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), during a special monsoon tree plantation campaign, planted over 200 saplings in Lahore Press Club Housing Society on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), during a special monsoon tree plantation campaign, planted over 200 saplings in Lahore Press Club Housing Society on Tuesday.

A spokesman for PHA said here that 200,000 saplings would be planted in Lahore during the year to achieve the total target of planting one million saplings during five years.

She said that PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani directed the officials to put in place measures for protecting the plants and ensuring clean environment.

She said that stalls would be set up to distribute saplings among people, adding that efforts were being made to give practical shape to the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making the country clean and green.

She said that the PHA had appealed to people to plant at least two saplings to protect the environment.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Million Housing

Recent Stories

Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK

14 seconds ago

University of Sindh's Naushero Feroze Campus orga ..

15 seconds ago

IMF Team to Visit Argentina 'Soon' Amid Economic C ..

17 seconds ago

IMF says sending team to Argentina 'soon'

18 seconds ago

Incorporating biosecurity in higher education curr ..

26 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 20 ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.