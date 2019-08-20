Saplings planted at Journalist Housing Society

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), during a special monsoon tree plantation campaign, planted over 200 saplings in Lahore Press Club Housing Society on Tuesday.

A spokesman for PHA said here that 200,000 saplings would be planted in Lahore during the year to achieve the total target of planting one million saplings during five years.

She said that PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani directed the officials to put in place measures for protecting the plants and ensuring clean environment.

She said that stalls would be set up to distribute saplings among people, adding that efforts were being made to give practical shape to the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making the country clean and green.

She said that the PHA had appealed to people to plant at least two saplings to protect the environment.