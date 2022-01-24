UrduPoint.com

Saqib Ateel Directs Officers To Guide Farmers To Avoid Rust Attack In Wheat Crop

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Saqib Ateel directs officers to guide farmers to avoid rust attack in wheat crop

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel directed agriculture officers to intensify field activities as frequent rains, low temperature and overcast weather could lead to emergence of rusts disease in wheat crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel directed agriculture officers to intensify field activities as frequent rains, low temperature and overcast weather could lead to emergence of rusts disease in wheat crop.

He was chairing a meeting here on Monday to review possible attack of rust on wheat crop.

Wheat is an important food crop in the country. Recent rains and low temperature could cause wheat rusts.

The field staffers should visit farms and guide farmers how to avoid rust attack in wheat crop. He also directed them to compile complete data, Names of varieties, timing of cultivation, location, use of interventions for the rust affected crops.

Saqib also urged upon farmers to take special care of wheat crops as the crop is undergoing an important phase these days.

Rust is a dangerous disease which can affect nurture of the wheat crop and reduced its production. Presently, the crop is in very good condition. The field missions will have to remain alert in order to save golden grain and achieve production targets.

The data of the crops, affected by Rusts could be gathered for proper planning, said Saqib.

In case of 70 percent moisture and temperature from 20 to 25 degree centigrade, the rusts could attack the wheat. The farmers should be given complete guidance about use of pesticides for elimination of threat of rusts. The officers of agriculture department were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Punjab Agriculture Visit Alert Guide Lead Gold From Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

5 minutes ago
 AIOU begins enrollment of continuing students

AIOU begins enrollment of continuing students

57 seconds ago
 Thousands protest in Sudan against military rule: ..

Thousands protest in Sudan against military rule: AFP

58 seconds ago
 Kremlin Expects Written Response to Security Propo ..

Kremlin Expects Written Response to Security Proposals From US This Week

1 minute ago
 Speakers pay tributes to popular Sufi poet Sultan ..

Speakers pay tributes to popular Sufi poet Sultan Qalandar

1 minute ago
 Anger, disappointment in Nigeria after early AFCON ..

Anger, disappointment in Nigeria after early AFCON exit

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.