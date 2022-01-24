Saqib Ateel directs officers to guide farmers to avoid rust attack in wheat crop

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel directed agriculture officers to intensify field activities as frequent rains, low temperature and overcast weather could lead to emergence of rusts disease in wheat crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel directed agriculture officers to intensify field activities as frequent rains, low temperature and overcast weather could lead to emergence of rusts disease in wheat crop.

He was chairing a meeting here on Monday to review possible attack of rust on wheat crop.

Wheat is an important food crop in the country. Recent rains and low temperature could cause wheat rusts.

The field staffers should visit farms and guide farmers how to avoid rust attack in wheat crop. He also directed them to compile complete data, Names of varieties, timing of cultivation, location, use of interventions for the rust affected crops.

Saqib also urged upon farmers to take special care of wheat crops as the crop is undergoing an important phase these days.

Rust is a dangerous disease which can affect nurture of the wheat crop and reduced its production. Presently, the crop is in very good condition. The field missions will have to remain alert in order to save golden grain and achieve production targets.

The data of the crops, affected by Rusts could be gathered for proper planning, said Saqib.

In case of 70 percent moisture and temperature from 20 to 25 degree centigrade, the rusts could attack the wheat. The farmers should be given complete guidance about use of pesticides for elimination of threat of rusts. The officers of agriculture department were also present on this occasion.