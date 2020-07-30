UrduPoint.com
SARP Elects New Office-bearers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:03 PM

The new office-bearers include President Dr Amjad Riaz (Chairman Dpt of Theriogenology, UVAS Lahore), General Secretary Dr Afzal Bari (Additional Secretary L&DD Dept Punjab) and new members from different institutions as regional representatives. 

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) The Society for Animal Reproduction of Pakistan (SARP) at a meeting of its executive committee at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore elected new office-bearers.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (outgoing President of SARP) and co-chaired by Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad (Ex-Vice-Chancellor/Patron-in-Chief SARP). Regional, provincial, and overseas members of the executive committee from academia, research, extension, L&DD and RVFC attended the meeting virtually and in person.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated new office-members and reiterated the objectives of the society which include promotion and dissemination of education and research based knowledge in the field of animal reproduction among all institutions and farmers community.

He asked new office-bearers to opt strategies for increasing the memberships of the society from academia, government institutes and private practicing vets.

In his concluding remarks, Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad stressed that the society must also contribute to improving the teaching standards of veterinarians in Pakistan. He said that it’s high time to inculcate the concept of biosafety and personal hygiene among the veterinarians as we are in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic which can be avoided by opting basic hygiene practices. At the end, Dr Nasim encouraged all office bearers to play their role in uplifting the livestock sector of Pakistan.

