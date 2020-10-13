Saudi Arabia Allows Food Imports From 17 Russian Companies - Russian Agricultural Watchdog

Saudi Arabia has allowed food imports from 17 more Russian companies, bringing the total to 40, Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Saudi Arabia has allowed food imports from 17 more Russian companies, bringing the total to 40, Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) said in a press release.

Rosselkhoznadzor has been actively working to give more export opportunities to Russian producers in the Gulf region, including in Saudi Arabia.

The Russian watchdog has conducted negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) regarding the matter, according to the press release.

"The relevant agency [SFDA] analyzed the materials sent by the Rosselkhoznadzor concerning Russian companies interested in supplying livestock products to Saudi Arabia. As a result of this work, 17 more Russian enterprises received the right to export to the kingdom," Rosselkhoznadzor said.

The Russian companies will export meat, fish, seafood, dairy, beef and other food products to Saudi Arabia. �