Schedule For Issuance, Renewal Of Pesticides Licenses Released

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:56 PM

The agriculture department of pest warning and quality control of pesticides announced training schedule for issuance of fresh and renewal pesticides licenses to dealers in the district

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Israr Arshad here on Friday, the application will be received from March 10 to 25, while training will commence from April 1st . The new applicant will submit training fee Rs 6,600 along with application while fee for renewal will be Rs 3,300.

The complete application should be reached at the office of Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality control of Pesticides, Plant Pathologist, Ayyub Agriculture Research Institute Faisalabad by March 25.

The incomplete application form will not be entertained.

For new license, applications should be written on plain paper and it should be enclosed with attested photocopies of matriculation certificates, CNIC, domicile, 4 passport size photos.

More Stories From Agriculture

