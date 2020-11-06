Seafood exports fall1.55% in Q1

UrduPoint.com
Fri 06th November 2020

The exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 1.55 percent during first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 1.55 percent during first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The seafood exports during July-September (2020-21) were recorded at $78.316 million against the exports of $79.549 million in July-September (2019-20), showing negative growth of around 1.55 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan exported 36,274 metric tons seafood during the period under review against the exports of 32,080 metric tons last year, showing increase of 13.07 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country declined 13.30 percent by going down from $43.163 million during September 2019 to $37.424 million in September 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports, however, increased by 170.17 percent in September 2020 when compared to the exports of $13.852 million in July August, the PBS data revealed.

The overall food exports from the country during the first quarter of the current fiscal year decreased by 17.87 percent during compared to last year. The food exports from the country were recorded at $808.374 million during July-September (2020-21) against the exports of $984.257 million during July-September (2019-20).

Meanwhile, the country's merchandize trade deficit witnessed reduction of 1.88 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during the period was recorded at $7.577 billion as compared to the deficit of $7.722 billion last year, according to PBS data.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered positive growth of 0.33 percent, by going down from $7.529 billion last year to $7.554 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.79 percent, from $15.251 billion last year to $15.131billion during the current year.

