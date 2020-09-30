UrduPoint.com
Seafood Exports Gain Momentum, Increase By 12.25% In Two Months

The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 12.25 percent during first two month s of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 12.25 percent during first two month s of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The seafood exports during July-August (2020-21) were recorded at $40.843 million against the exports of $36.386 million in July-August (2019-20), showing growth of around 12.25 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan exported 21,362 metric tons seafood during the period under review against the exports of 15,397 metric tons last year, showing increase of 38.74 percent.

However on year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country declined 26.62 percent by going down from $18.811 million during August 2019 to $13.804 million in July 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports decreased by 48.95 percent in August 2020 when compared to the exports of $27.039 million in July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

The overall food exports from the country decreased by 17.

76 percent during the first two months of current year compared to last year. The food exports from the country were recorded at $535.669 million during July-August (2020-21) against the exports of $651.384 million during July-August (2019-20).

It is pertinent to mention here that, the country's merchandize trade deficit witnessed reduction of 7.48 percent during the first two months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at US $ 3.413 billion as compared to the deficit of US $ 3.689 billion, showing decline of 7.48 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 4.25 percent, by going down from US $ 3.744 billion last year to US $ 3.585 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 5.85 percent, from US $ 7.433 billion last year to US $ 6.998 billion during the current year.

