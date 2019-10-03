UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seasonal Flowers Plantation At Green-belts Launched

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:38 PM

Seasonal flowers plantation at green-belts launched

Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that plantation of seasonal flowers on green-belts has been launched in the city, in collaboration with the district government officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that plantation of seasonal flowers on green-belts has been launched in the city, in collaboration with the district government officials.

While inaugurating plantation drive at Kutchery Chowk here on Thursday, he said green-belts' cleanliness operation at city intersections was under way currently.

He said that seasonal fruit trees would be planted at main green-belts in the current month.

PHA Multan Director Waqas Khakwani said that the administration was keen to make the city beautiful.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Two Illegal Gateway Exchanges Raided in Peshawar a ..

31 minutes ago

Lecturer Islamia University presents paper on Chin ..

3 minutes ago

9 held over electricity theft in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Fours roads to be constructed in Rahim Yar Khan un ..

3 minutes ago

First Aid Training workshop concludes

3 minutes ago

Medical student of Hamdard University shot dead

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.