Seasonal flowers plantation at green-belts launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that plantation of seasonal flowers on green-belts has been launched in the city, in collaboration with the district government officials.

While inaugurating plantation drive at Kutchery Chowk here on Thursday, he said green-belts' cleanliness operation at city intersections was under way currently.

He said that seasonal fruit trees would be planted at main green-belts in the current month.

PHA Multan Director Waqas Khakwani said that the administration was keen to make the city beautiful.