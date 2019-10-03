Seasonal Flowers Plantation At Green-belts Launched
Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:38 PM
Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua has said that plantation of seasonal flowers on green-belts has been launched in the city, in collaboration with the district government officials
While inaugurating plantation drive at Kutchery Chowk here on Thursday, he said green-belts' cleanliness operation at city intersections was under way currently.
He said that seasonal fruit trees would be planted at main green-belts in the current month.
PHA Multan Director Waqas Khakwani said that the administration was keen to make the city beautiful.