UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seaweed Capable Of Dramatically Reducing Cattle Methane Emissions: Australian Study

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:07 PM

Seaweed capable of dramatically reducing cattle methane emissions: Australian study

Feeding cattle a seaweed found in Australia can dramatically reduce their methane emissions, researchers from the nation's science agency have found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) Feeding cattle a seaweed found in Australia can dramatically reduce their methane emissions, researchers from the nation's science agency have found.

The study, which was published by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the University of California on Thursday, revealed that Asparagopsis taxiformis - a seaweed found off Australia's coast - has the potential to significantly reduce emissions from farming.

Researchers found that supplementing 0.25 percent of a cow's daily feed with the red seaweed resulted in an average drop in methane production of over 50 percent over a 147-day period.

Increasing it to 0.5 percent of daily feed resulted in a 74-percent drop in methane emissions without affecting the quality or taste of the meat produced by the cattle.

Rob Kinley, the chief scientist of Future Feed - a joint venture between the CSIRO, Meat and Livestock Australia and James Cook University focusing on seaweed-based supplements for methane reduction - said that the results were unparalleled.

"It stands alone. There are none others even close to it. There are no other compounds of any type, whether they're seaweed or (synthetic) chemicals, that can take the methane down that far without hurting the animal," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"Methane isn't necessary to the animal, it's just there as a by-product of evolution." Asparagopsis taxiformis contains high levels of bromoform, a chemical that can stop methane from being produced.

Livestock methane emissions account for 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gases produced by human activity.

According to Future Feed the mass use of seaweed in cattle feed would be hugely significant in reducing emissions globally.

"If 10 percent of the livestock producers added one percent of Asparagopsis seaweed meal to the daily feed intake of ruminant livestock, it is like removing 100 million cars off the road," the organization said on their website.

Related Topics

Australia Road March All From Million

Recent Stories

Diyarbakir aims to get its share of tourism cake

2 minutes ago

Killer of SHO Imran Abbas shot dead in police enco ..

2 minutes ago

Shrines to remain open in Sindh despite NCOC decis ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic sharpens plight of Berlin's homeless wome ..

2 minutes ago

Nawah completes fuel assembly loading at Unit 2 of ..

9 minutes ago

Boxer Wasim reveals “fixing” offer from a neig ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.