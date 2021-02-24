UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sec Environment For Maximum Areas To Bring Under Plantation

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:44 PM

Sec Environment for maximum areas to bring under plantation

Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan has directed Forest Department to expedite efforts to bring maximum areas under plantation during ongoing spring drive to offset effects of global warming and climate change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan has directed Forest Department to expedite efforts to bring maximum areas under plantation during ongoing spring drive to offset effects of global warming and climate change.

He expressed these views during inspection of plantation sites identified for 10 billion trees afforestration project (10-BTAP) and directed Forest Department to accelerate spring plantation campaign in the province.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (Retd), Khalid Mahmood and Project Director 10-BTAP Raees Khan, the Secretary Environment visited northern bypass road, Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, GT Road, Warsak Road, Charsadda road and inspected identified sites for 10-BTAP plantation.

The secretary said 10BTAP was a national afforestation campaign extended to all province after successful implementation of its first phase in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and directed Forest Department to involve farmers, general public, civil society and government departments to achieve the set target within stipulated time.

Project Director 10 BTAP, Muhammad Raees Khan said spring plantation campaign was started across the province where 164.841 million saplings were raised for spring plantation. He said forest department has raised nurseries from which free plants would be distributed among farmers and national building departments to achieve the set target.

Raees Khan said 10 BTAP has been extended to merged areas where plantation sites were identified for spring campaign. He said monitoring of 10 BTAP was started and records of all plants was being maintained. He urged people to plant maximum plants as they can to make KP's lush green.

More Stories From Agriculture

