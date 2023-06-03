UrduPoint.com

Secretary Agri For Better Management Of Cotton Crop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Secretary Agri for better management of cotton crop

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that cotton has been cultivated on 4.5 million acres in Punjab and now more efforts are needed at this stage for better management of cotton

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that cotton has been cultivated on 4.5 million acres in Punjab and now more efforts are needed at this stage for better management of cotton.

He expressed these views by presiding over the Cotton Crop Management Seminar held at MNS Agriculture University Multan here on Saturday.

He further said that Chief Minister, Punjab was himself monitoring the Cotton Action Plan. He said that on special directives of the Chief Minister, the Cotton Advisory Expert Group was being established in every division to ensure provision of technical guidance and better management of cotton crop to the farmers.

The Secretary Agriculture directed officers concerned to ensure availability of quality pesticides in the market and to achieve this objective, intelligence-based raids must be conducted and legal action should be taken against those involved in manufacturing and selling of adulterated pesticides.

Mr. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo emphasized that all stakeholders including academia, scientists, pesticides industry, Ginners and APTMA should jointly strive to achieve the cotton production target which will stabilize the country's economy.

It was also clarified that the minimum fixed price for the farmers will be made at Rs.8500 per 40 kg and apart from this, cash prizes will be given at provincial and district levels to encourage the farmers.

Experts said that the indiscriminate use of urea fertilizer and pesticides causes damage to the crop, so farmers should manage the crop with the advice of agricultural experts and avoid using unnecessary sprays and fertilizers.

In this seminar, growers and industry representatives also shared their experiences regarding better management of cotton crop.

Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force, Punjab Muhammad Shabir Ahmed Khan, Vice Chancellor, MNS Agriculture University Multan Professor Asif Ali, Director General Federal Plant Protection Allah Ditta Abid, Cotton Commissioner Dr. Zahid Mahmood, Director General Agriculture ( Extension) Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Faqir Ahmed, Director Agricultural Information, Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar along with progressive farmers Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, Amdadullah Chatha, Khadim Bangish, Hassan Raza and other cotton stakeholders were also participated in the seminar.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Price Saqib Ali Market Cotton All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

5 minutes ago
 One man turns a barren mountain into a thick fores ..

One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of ..

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs rain emergency meeting

DC chairs rain emergency meeting

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-franco ..

Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

4 minutes ago
 BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ..

BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ASOIF President

1 minute ago
 The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrests six ..

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrests six alleged terrorists

1 minute ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.