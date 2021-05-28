UrduPoint.com
Secy Fisheries For Constituting Committees To Control Illegal Fishing

Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:47 PM

Secy Fisheries for constituting committees to control illegal fishing

South Punjab Secretary for Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Sarfraz Khan Magsi Friday directed the concerned authorities to constitute committees to control illegal fishing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :South Punjab Secretary for Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Sarfraz Khan Magsi Friday directed the concerned authorities to constitute committees to control illegal fishing.

The secretary expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review monthly performance of fisheries department.

During the meeting, he was briefed about various matters including auction of contract of fishing and timely publication of advertisement.

The secretary ordered to take every possible steps for timely completion of annual development projects and no negligence should be made in performing departmental matters.

South Punjab Wildlife and Fisheries Director General briefed the secretary regarding fixation of rates of auction.

On this occasion, South Punjab Additional Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Fahad Haider and other officials were present.

More Stories From Agriculture

