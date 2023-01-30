Secy for improving value chain of high value crops

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar said on Monday that recently held Khad Mela and Horti Expo 2023 had become good source for farmers to get awareness about the balanced use of fertilizers and horticultural crops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar said on Monday that recently held Khad Mela and Horti Expo 2023 had become good source for farmers to get awareness about the balanced use of fertilizers and horticultural crops.

According to a press release issued here, he said that improving the value chain of high value agricultural crops was need of the hour to increase agricultural exports.

The event helped to align horticulture sector with international markets for global trade of fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, he added.

He said that the holders were also given the opportunity to take advantage of the unique opportunity of effective representation of Pakistan on a wide scale.

On this occasion, the participants were provided information on modern production technology to increase the export of horticulture high value agricultural crops and their products.