UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On "Global Trends For Food Professionals" Held At PMAS-AAUR

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:45 PM

Seminar on

Institute of Food & Nutritional Sciences (IF&NS) organized a seminar on "Global Trends for Food Professionals" at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Institute of Food & Nutritional Sciences (IF&NS) organized a seminar on "Global Trends for Food Professionals" at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman Vice chancellor (VC) of PMAS-AAUR participated as chief guest while Nasir Hameed, Senior Corporate Director, Acadian Seaplants ltd (ASL) Canada as guest speaker.

All Dean, Directors, Faculty Members, PhDs & MPhil students, Researchers and different professionals from the industries were also present at the event.

Addressing the participants Nasir Hameed said, "There is a large gap between education and professional field here and if we want to prosper we have to relate our education with the field." He said the professionals should be changed according to the field requirements. World is moving fast towards advanced food technology replacing the conventional and traditional methods with the advanced non-conventional methods like commercialization, food safety, pet food technical services, sustainability of food safety, brand management and aquaculture.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, on the occasion, said that COVID-19 has changed the trends of the world so several changes will have to be changed here accordingly.

He said that in Pakistan commercialization and advancements were being ignored in all fields and all the systems were working in a traditional way that cannot let us compete with the world.

The government has a prime focus on increasing exports and decreasing imports and the target can be achieved through adoption of advanced and non-conventional techniques, he said and directed the directorate of the Institute of Food & Nutritional Sciences to come up with a concrete plan on the key points which were highlighted by the guest speakers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Education Canada Agriculture Rawalpindi Nasir National University Event All From Government Aisha Steel Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Youth held over displaying weapon on social media

3 minutes ago

Coronaviris claims two more lives in Punjab

3 minutes ago

World Bank warns Pakistan of the lowest growth rat ..

14 minutes ago

AIOU announces BA exams from Oct. 26

3 minutes ago

SCO SG calls for peaceful resolution of current si ..

3 minutes ago

US embassy delegation calls on Interior Minister B ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.