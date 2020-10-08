Seminar On "Global Trends For Food Professionals" Held At PMAS-AAUR

Institute of Food & Nutritional Sciences (IF&NS) organized a seminar on "Global Trends for Food Professionals" at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Institute of Food & Nutritional Sciences (IF&NS) organized a seminar on "Global Trends for Food Professionals" at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman Vice chancellor (VC) of PMAS-AAUR participated as chief guest while Nasir Hameed, Senior Corporate Director, Acadian Seaplants ltd (ASL) Canada as guest speaker.

All Dean, Directors, Faculty Members, PhDs & MPhil students, Researchers and different professionals from the industries were also present at the event.

Addressing the participants Nasir Hameed said, "There is a large gap between education and professional field here and if we want to prosper we have to relate our education with the field." He said the professionals should be changed according to the field requirements. World is moving fast towards advanced food technology replacing the conventional and traditional methods with the advanced non-conventional methods like commercialization, food safety, pet food technical services, sustainability of food safety, brand management and aquaculture.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, on the occasion, said that COVID-19 has changed the trends of the world so several changes will have to be changed here accordingly.

He said that in Pakistan commercialization and advancements were being ignored in all fields and all the systems were working in a traditional way that cannot let us compete with the world.

The government has a prime focus on increasing exports and decreasing imports and the target can be achieved through adoption of advanced and non-conventional techniques, he said and directed the directorate of the Institute of Food & Nutritional Sciences to come up with a concrete plan on the key points which were highlighted by the guest speakers.