Seminar On Pink Bollworm Management To Be Held On Nov 16

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:28 PM

Seminar on pink bollworm management to be held on Nov 16

Fourth national seminar to discuss ways and measures to counter pink bollworm threat against cotton would be held at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on November16

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Fourth national seminar to discuss ways and measures to counter pink bollworm threat against cotton would be held at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on November16.

Seminar titled "Pink Bollworm Management" would be chaired by Federal minister for National food Security and Research (NFS&R) Syed Fakhar Imam, says an official release.

Federal secretary AFS&R Abdul Hameed Ghufran would be the guest of honor,said officials in an advisory meeting chaired by CCRI Multan director Dr, Zahid Mahmood.

Pink bollworm inflicted a heavy damage on cotton crop every year which resulted into loss worth billions to the national exchequer.

Agriculture scientists from across the country and stakeholders would discuss the pink bollworm threat at length and scientists and farmers would share their experiences and the whole brainstorming would lead to finalizing a consent set of recommendations encompassing biological, chemical control of the pest and its off-season management.

Secretary agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur, Cotton Research and Development board president Muhammad Bilal besides agriculture scientists and experts from universities and research bodies would be present .

More Stories From Agriculture

