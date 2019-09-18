Sept 25 to Oct 15 conducive period for gram sowing

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:51 PM

Growers have been advised to start cultivation of gram in Attock and Chakwal from September 25 to October 15 as it was the most suitable time for cultivation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Growers have been advised to start cultivation of gram in Attock and Chakwal from September 25 to October 15 as it was the most suitable time for cultivation.

Punjab Agriculture (Extension, Adaptive & Research) Director General Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said, "For sowing drill method was good as with it seed will drop at appropriate depth." He said farmers should keep a ratio of 30 kg seed on per acre of land and farmers could contact Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) for getting quality seed.

Farmers should sow gram desi varieties which include Balkasar 2000, Punjab 2008, Nehar 2000, Batal 98, CM-98, Bhakkar 2011, Nayab CH-2016, Batal 2016 while (Kabali) gram varieties CM-2008, Noor-91, Noor-2009, Noor-2013 and Taman 2013, he maintained.

The DG said, at the time of sowing, one and a half bag of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) must be used for obtaining good yield.

Regarding citrus fruits growth, Anjum Ali said, "During September the growth of citrus fruit continues, if third part of Nitrogen fertilizer is not given then it can be administered in current month as well." He also suggested the citrus fruit growers to ensure watering with an interval of 15 days.

