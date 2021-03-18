UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Severe Weather Kills Over Half Million Livestock In Mongolia In Two Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:08 PM

Severe weather kills over half million livestock in Mongolia in two months

Extreme wintry weather, known as dzud in Mongolia, killed a total of 540,400 livestock across the country in the first two months of this year, marking a threefold increase from the same period last year, according to data released by the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Extreme wintry weather, known as dzud in Mongolia, killed a total of 540,400 livestock across the country in the first two months of this year, marking a threefold increase from the same period last year, according to data released by the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday.

Dzud is a Mongolian term to describe the frigid winter that comes after a dry summer and causes numerous livestock to die of starvation or cold.

Over half of Mongolia's all 21 provinces have now been suffering dzud or near-dzud conditions, according to the country's food and Agriculture Ministry.

Around 85 percent of the dead animals were goats and sheep, the NSO said.

Animal husbandry is the backbone of the landlocked country's economy as nearly 40 percent of its nomad population depend on animal husbandry for livelihood.

Mongolia had 67.1 million heads of livestock at the end of 2020, according to the statistical agency.

Thousands of herders lose their animals almost every year due to dzud. In 2016, more than 1 million farm animals died from extreme weather conditions.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Agriculture Died Same Mongolia 2016 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Realme set to launch Narzo 30A with MediaTek Helio ..

57 seconds ago

Commercial activities in KP banned on Saturdays, S ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia starts rollout of China's Sinovac COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Minamino heads Japan squad for South Korea friendl ..

2 minutes ago

Namibia's economy expected to grow 2.1 pct in 2021 ..

4 minutes ago

'1965 war hero MM Alam remembered' on his 8th deat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.