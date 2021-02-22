Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Three ships, Maersk Kowloon, Oceanic Leader and Jal Siddhi carrying Container, Coal and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Three ships, Maersk Kowloon, Oceanic Leader and Jal Siddhi carrying Container, Coal and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another Container ship, 'MSC Headi' also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Monday morning.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Natural gas respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, Jal Siddhi, Yoga, Al-Shamal, African Leopard and Genuine Venus are expected to sail from EVTL, PIBT, EETL PQEPT and LCT on Monday in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port where a cargo volume of 238,959 tonnes, comprising 188,382 tonnes imports cargo and 50,577 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,097 Containers (2,814TEUs imports and 2,283 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

Four ships, MSC Heidi, Sphene, Gas Athena and Maritime Tuntiga carrying Container, Petroleum gas and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, SSGC and LCT respectively on Monday.

While a bulk cargo carrier 'Zhou Shan Hai' is due to arrive on same day, and three more ships Maersk Sea Barok, MSC Asya and Ummbab carrying Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive on Tuesday.