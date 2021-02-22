UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:01 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, Maersk Kowloon, Oceanic Leader and Jal Siddhi carrying Container, Coal and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Three ships, Maersk Kowloon, Oceanic Leader and Jal Siddhi carrying Container, Coal and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Chemicals Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another Container ship, 'MSC Headi' also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Monday morning.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Natural gas respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, Jal Siddhi, Yoga, Al-Shamal, African Leopard and Genuine Venus are expected to sail from EVTL, PIBT, EETL PQEPT and LCT on Monday in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port where a cargo volume of 238,959 tonnes, comprising 188,382 tonnes imports cargo and 50,577 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,097 Containers (2,814TEUs imports and 2,283 TEUs export ), was handled at the port.

Four ships, MSC Heidi, Sphene, Gas Athena and Maritime Tuntiga carrying Container, Petroleum gas and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, SSGC and LCT respectively on Monday.

While a bulk cargo carrier 'Zhou Shan Hai' is due to arrive on same day, and three more ships Maersk Sea Barok, MSC Asya and Ummbab carrying Containers and Natural gas are due to arrive on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Oil Same Anchorage Gas Sunday From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Making efforts to hold general elections through e ..

12 minutes ago

The inauguration ceremony of the program "Zindagi ..

13 minutes ago

Germany reports 4,369 new coronavirus cases

19 minutes ago

OFID extends US$50 million for poverty reduction i ..

19 minutes ago

ADNOC&#039;s Thamama Centre generates $1.1 billion ..

19 minutes ago

Afridi for comprehensive strategy to cope informat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.