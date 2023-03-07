Sindh Agir Conference on March 8

Jamaat Islami Pakistan will organize the "Sindh Zarat Conference" here on Wednesday to make recommendations for the resolution of issues agricultural sector had been facing in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 )

JI Naib Amir Liaquat Baloch will preside over the conference to be held at a local hotel near Mehran Arts Council, Latifabad.

The conference will be attended by agriculture experts, growers, peasants, and agriculturists of the province, who will present their feedback for making recommendations to resolve the longstanding problems being faced by them.