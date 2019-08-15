UrduPoint.com
Sindh Education Dept To Launch Plantation Campaign From Aug 20

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sindh education Department will launch a week long plantation campaign under the Go Green Pakistan scheme across the province from August 20.

Concerned officials talking to APP Thursday said all students, teachers and other staff members of government schools as well as colleges would be actively engaged in the exercise.

All needed arrangements to help turn the exercise meaningful was said to have been taken including provision for needed seeds and other interventions.

