Sindh govt launches numerous programmes for agriculture development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Supply and prices Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has informed that the provincial government has launched numerous programmes and projects for development of agriculture sector.

Addressing the inaugural session of 1st International conference on Agricultural Engineering and Technology (ICAET-2019) organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam here on Tuesday, the minister called upon the scientist to come up with new emerging technology to cope the challenges of water scarcity, climate change and food security from the country.

He said Sindh has potential in agriculture sector and there was need to focus on Agriculture value addition and value chain to export quality products for achieving economic development of the country.

He said the agricultural engineering and technology was the best solution to cope the challenges of climate change and food security adding that Sindh Government was creating a road map to achieving value addition, enhancing quality of produce and product as well as improving export viability and deployment of new technology for the betterment of the farming community.

The minister said that provincial agriculture department has focused eyes on vertical agriculture farming Information and Communication Technology for sustainable agriculture and food security, cool chain system, climate smart agriculture and drone technology for desert area of the province.

He appreciated the efforts of the Vice chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Memon and his team members for striving in excellence in agricultural engineering and technology and organizing first ever conference on the topic.

