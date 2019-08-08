Sindh seeks support of corporate sector, NGOs to plant one billion trees

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sindh government has sought active support of industrialists, businessmen, and non-governmental organisations to promote the concept of urban forestry in Karachi in which an extensive tree plantation would be carried out on both sides of Malir and Lyari Rivers.

Sindh Secretary for Forest and Wildlife Abdul Rahim Soomro on Thursday, speaking at a reception held in recognition of the recipients of the 7th FPCCI Achievement Awards-2019 at Karachi Gymkhana, said that industrialists, businessmen, and NGOs had to play an important role as Sindh had to plant one billion trees in next four years as part of its share in the Prime Minister's initiative to plant 10 billion trees in the country, according to a statement.

He said that the government alone could not meet reforestation requirements of the province to safeguard its environment.

Soomro said that previously Pakistan was able to fulfill its obligations regarding the international Bonn Challenge against the global phenomenon of deforestation as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the previous five years had carried out the billion tree plantation initiative.

He said that concerned industrialists of the city were under solemn obligation to actively contribute towards the tree plantation initiatives as the industries run by them accounted for major part of the environmental pollution either in the form of hazardous carbon emissions or through untreated effluents discharged into sea.

The Sindh Forest secretary lamented that the project of installation of combined effluent treatment plants for industries of Karachi had been first conceived in 1985 but since then it could not be implemented.

He said that if someone drove towards the main industrial estates of the city, including the SITE, they would find out that those zones within the city were completely deprived of tree cover as that situation had to be reversed with the support of the concerned industrialists.

The reception was jointly organised by the CSR Club of Pakistan and National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

Also present on the occasion, NFEH President Naeem Qureshi said that platforms of his NGO and that of the CSR Club were fully available for coordination and support of the concerned stakeholders so that Sindh would be able to plant one billion trees as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of the Prime Minister.

He said that earlier similar coordination and cooperation among the concerned NGOs and the provincial government had led to a major tree plantation drive in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Clifton.

Naeem Qureshi said that concerned NGOs and industrialists would wholeheartedly support the Sindh Forest Department's initiative to plant trees on the banks of Lyari and Malir Rivers in the city as it would massively add towards beautification and revival of the lost glory of Karachi.

Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said that the FPCCI had been doing its initiative of the Achievement Awards every year conferred by the President of the country to recognise the services of people and organisations doing excellent philanthropic and social work in the society.

He said that Indus Hospital, Bin Qutab Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, were some of the salient recipients of this year's FPCCI Achievement Awards whose ceremony was held last month at Awan-e-Sadr as up to 40 recipients received the awards for their contribution to different sections of the society.

President and Founder of the Pakistan chapter of Make-a-Wish Foundation Mirza Ishtiaq Baig suggested that the government should adopt a legislation, which would make it mandatory that the profit-making commercial entities should allocate two per cent of their annual net profits for undertaking their obligations related to the Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said that the Make-a-Wish Foundation had so far fulfilled the greatest wishes of some 10,000 terminally ill children of the country.

President of the CSR Club of Pakistan Anis Younus said that the concerned corporate entities had to combine their resources for the uplift of the disadvantaged and backward communities of the country without looking towards the government.