Sindh’s Farms Produce 94% Of Countrys’ Bananas

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:16 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Banana is one of the most important fruit crops in Pakistan, with 94% of the country’s production coming from Sindh province.

According to a report on Social Media,the districts of Khairpur, Ghotki, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, and Naushero Feroz have ideal conditions for growing bananas due to their fertile land and favourable climate.

Sindh grows about 135,000 tonnes of bananas each year on over 40,000 acres.

This makes the province a key player in supporting both local and national banana consumption.

