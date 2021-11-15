South Korea's rice production posted a double-digit growth this year, marking the first increase in six years amid favorable weather conditions, statistical office data showed Monday

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea's rice production posted a double-digit growth this year, marking the first increase in six years amid favorable weather conditions, statistical office data showed Monday.

The rice output totaled 3,882,000 tons in 2021, up 10.7 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea. It was the first expansion in six years since 2015.

The statistical agency said weather conditions were favorable to cultivate rice, a key staple food for South Koreans, amid the proper rainfall and the longer duration of bright sunshine.

The size of rice paddies across the country inched up 0.8 percent over the year to 732,477 hectares this year, helping raise the rice output.

Rice production per 100 square meters increased 9.8 percent to 530 kg in 2021.