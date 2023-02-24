Slight watering of wheat crop necessary: experts

The Punjab Agriculture Department experts have advised wheat growers to carry out slight watering of the crop as temperature increases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department experts have advised wheat growers to carry out slight watering of the crop as temperature increases.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that according to agricultural experts, production reduces if the crop was not properly irrigated on time.

Farmers should ensure slight watering of wheat crop on routine basis from March 15 and onwards to keep it protected from heat stress, he added.

He said that farmers should strictly monitor their crop to check rust disease attack on their crop.

The spokesman said that if growers witness rust disease, they should use recommended poisons to get rid of it. He also suggested farmers to stay vigilant as attack of 'Sust Tila' usually occurs on wheat crop during prevailing weather conditions.