UrduPoint.com

Slight Watering Of Wheat Crop Necessary: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Slight watering of wheat crop necessary: experts

The Punjab Agriculture Department experts have advised wheat growers to carry out slight watering of the crop as temperature increases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department experts have advised wheat growers to carry out slight watering of the crop as temperature increases.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that according to agricultural experts, production reduces if the crop was not properly irrigated on time.

Farmers should ensure slight watering of wheat crop on routine basis from March 15 and onwards to keep it protected from heat stress, he added.

He said that farmers should strictly monitor their crop to check rust disease attack on their crop.

The spokesman said that if growers witness rust disease, they should use recommended poisons to get rid of it. He also suggested farmers to stay vigilant as attack of 'Sust Tila' usually occurs on wheat crop during prevailing weather conditions.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Punjab Agriculture March From Wheat

Recent Stories

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operati ..

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade agreement

14 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

21 minutes ago
 Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to J ..

Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to Jan, Underscoring Tough Inflati ..

12 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Quest ..

Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Question for Another Day'

6 minutes ago
 Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign del ..

Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign delegations meet secretary on 2nd ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.