Smart Agriculture Center Established At Tehsil Tandlianwala

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 10:38 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A smart agriculture center has been established at tehsil Tandlianwala to motivate and facilitate the farmers for cultivation of cotton crop, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the center while Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Ch Khalid Mahmood, officers concerned and a large number of farmers were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said that cotton is an important cash crop in the country and its promotion for the rehabilitation of the country's economy is imperative.

He said that the smart agriculture center is a revolutionary step of the government towards provision of quality seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers under one roof.

He said that the government is spending huge money on the provision of subsidies on seeds and fertilizer, adding that the government has announced Rs 8,500 per mound support price of cotton for the current year.

He urged the farmers to visit the smart agriculture center and seek guidance and help from field officers of the agriculture department for bringing maximum land under cotton crop cultivation.

