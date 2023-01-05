UrduPoint.com

Smartphone App Launched For Farmers' Budget-friendly, Balanced Application Of Fertilizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:16 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Soil Fertility and Research Institute (SFRI) has launched a smartphone application 'Khad Hasab' that can guide farmers on how to ensure balanced application of fertilizers in accordance with their budget for better soil fertility and higher production.

The application, launched on the instructions of Secretary agriculture Punjab, Ahmad Aziz Tarar would also prevent farmers from making wasteful expenses on fertilizers application guiding them only to need-based balanced application of fertilizers, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

Farmers can download the App from their smartphones' Play Store by typing SFRI in the search box. A short video on 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk' can help farmers to use of the application to cut unnecessary expenses on fertilizers and ensure the application of only the type and quantity the soil needed.

Spokesman said that soil test was imperative to know about type and quantity of fertilizers needed to meet soil deficiencies.

He pleaded that different types of fertilizers perform different specific tasks adding that Nitriogenous fertilizers including Urea, Ammonium Sulphate, and Ammonium Nitrate increase the height of plants while Phosphorous fertilizers like DAP, SSP, and NitroPhos strengthen roots and promise more fruit with healthy wheat grain. Potash fertilizers including SMOP and MOP keep plants healthy and safe against diseases.

Balanced application of fertilizers can also keep crop safe against negative impact of water shortage and frost.

The 'Khad Hasab' application calculates balanced fertilizers doze based on soil analysis result. It also calculates best fertilizer doses in available price budget of farmers or with what cash farmers have in hand, says the introductory page of the App developed by Dr. Faraz Ahmad.

