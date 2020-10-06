Southern Punjab Secretary Agriculture pays visit to cotton field

Secretary Agriculture Southern Punjab Saqib Ali paid visit to a crop field after presiding over a meeting to review movement of Clean and Green Pakistan here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Southern Punjab Saqib Ali paid visit to a crop field after presiding over a meeting to review movement of Clean and Green Pakistan here on Tuesday.

According to Assistant Director Tahir Mahmood Bhatti, Agriculture Secretary planted olive sapling during his exclusive official visit.

He took briefing about on-going development projects and some others ready to get started near future.

He also went in bio-lab to check about its capacity and mechanism for purifying vast number of agricultural products.

Later, Saqib Ali went to Baseera town along with team of experts to check crops grew at its D block.

He discussed in detail about arrangements held in the cotton field.