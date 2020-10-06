UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern Punjab Secretary Agriculture Pays Visit To Cotton Field

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:32 PM

Southern Punjab Secretary Agriculture pays visit to cotton field

Secretary Agriculture Southern Punjab Saqib Ali paid visit to a crop field after presiding over a meeting to review movement of Clean and Green Pakistan here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Southern Punjab Saqib Ali paid visit to a crop field after presiding over a meeting to review movement of Clean and Green Pakistan here on Tuesday.

According to Assistant Director Tahir Mahmood Bhatti, Agriculture Secretary planted olive sapling during his exclusive official visit.

He took briefing about on-going development projects and some others ready to get started near future.

He also went in bio-lab to check about its capacity and mechanism for purifying vast number of agricultural products.

Later, Saqib Ali went to Baseera town along with team of experts to check crops grew at its D block.

He discussed in detail about arrangements held in the cotton field.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Agriculture Visit Saqib Ali Cotton

Recent Stories

‘Statements about Maryam Nawaz will prove you co ..

12 minutes ago

Egypt reports 98 new infections, 9 deaths of COVID ..

50 seconds ago

Covid-19 cases soar among extreme poor in Paris: s ..

2 minutes ago

PHP arrested three POs,16 motorcyclists

2 minutes ago

One dead in Kyrgyz post-vote clashes: official

2 minutes ago

Bishkek Mayor Tenders Resignation Amid Protests - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.