Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil increases 23.35%

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The imports of soyabean oil into the country during first month of current financial year decreased by 25.53%, whereas palm oil increased by 23.35% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the month of June, 2021, imports of soyabean into the country reduced by 25.53% as about 10,110 metric tons of soyabean oil valuing $12.093 million imported in order to fulfill the domestic requirements of edible oil and vegetable ghee.

The import of above mentioned commodity into the country was registered at 24,525 metric tons costing $16.238 million of same month of last financial year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, import of palm oil into the country during the period under review recorded 23.35% increase as compare the first month of last fiscal year.

In July, 2021, country imported about 221,958 metric tons of palm oil costing $254.020 million as compared the import of 341,825 metric tons valuing $205.935 million of same month last year.

Meanwhile,$18.314 million also spent on the import of about 33,620 tons of sugar during the month under review as compared the import of 631 metric tons valuing $0.

364 million of same period last year.

The import of pulses also witnessed 98.01 % growth in first month of current financial year as over 128,167 metric tons of pulses worth of $89.598 million imported, which were recorded at 81,351 metric tons valuing of $45.250 in same month of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during first month of current financial year recorded about 7.39 % growth as compared the same month of last year.

Different food commodities worth $337.761 million exported during month of July, 2021 as against the exports $314.527 million of corresponding month of last year.

On the other hand food group imports into the country during first month of current fiscal year witnessed about 22.24% increase as compared the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2021, different food commodities worth of $647.036 million imported as against the imports $529.311 million of same month of last year.