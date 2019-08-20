UrduPoint.com
Soybean Cultivation To Be Completed In August

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

Soybean cultivation to be completed in August

The agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of soybean in August for a bumper yield as late sowing badly affects quality and quantity of the crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of soybean in August for a bumper yield as late sowing badly affects quality and quantity of the crop.

A spokesman of department concerned told APP here on Tuesday that soybean is a cash crop which had high value in the market.

It contains a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B whereas it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.

He said that July-August is the most suitable time for soybean cultivation.

