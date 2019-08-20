Soybean Cultivation To Be Completed In August
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:53 PM
The agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of soybean in August for a bumper yield as late sowing badly affects quality and quantity of the crop
A spokesman of department concerned told APP here on Tuesday that soybean is a cash crop which had high value in the market.
It contains a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B whereas it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.
He said that July-August is the most suitable time for soybean cultivation.