Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for November 2021 delivery gained 67 Yuan (about 10.

39 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,253 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 180,861 lots, with a turnover of 11.22 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.