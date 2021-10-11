UrduPoint.com

Soybean Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:34 PM

Soybean futures close higher

No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for November 2021 delivery gained 67 Yuan (about 10.

39 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,253 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 180,861 lots, with a turnover of 11.22 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange November Billion

Recent Stories

Hottest name in sport Emma Raducanu set for Mubada ..

Hottest name in sport Emma Raducanu set for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Sees Fines for Refusing to Get Vaccinated ..

Kremlin Sees Fines for Refusing to Get Vaccinated as 'Unrealistic' Measure in Ru ..

1 minute ago
 Philippines reports 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, tota ..

Philippines reports 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,674,814

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inspects anti-dengue arrangements

Commissioner inspects anti-dengue arrangements

1 minute ago
 Where intellect meets industry: Pakistani engineer ..

Where intellect meets industry: Pakistani engineering mandated to lead Finland's ..

1 minute ago
 Poland Warns Against 'Illegal' Suspension of EU Re ..

Poland Warns Against 'Illegal' Suspension of EU Recovery Funds

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.