Soybean Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:07 PM

Soybean futures close higher

No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for January 2022 delivery gained 15 Yuan (about 2.

34 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,463 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 196,110 lots, with a turnover of 12.68 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

