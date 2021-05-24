Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for September 2021 delivery dipped 73 Yuan (about 11.

33 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,864 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 184,207 lots, with a turnover of 10.83 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.