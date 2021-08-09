UrduPoint.com

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:49 PM

Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for September 2021 delivery dipped 110 Yuan (about 16.

96 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,728 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 272,203 lots, with a turnover of 15.74 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange September Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing Deputy Rule ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing Deputy Ruler of Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 German exports rise past pre-pandemic levels in Ju ..

German exports rise past pre-pandemic levels in June

1 minute ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

1 minute ago
 US-European Solar Orbiter Spacecraft Makes Venus F ..

US-European Solar Orbiter Spacecraft Makes Venus Flyby - ESA

3 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures close lower

3 minutes ago
 ACE retrieves state land in sargodha

ACE retrieves state land in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.