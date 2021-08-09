Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for September 2021 delivery dipped 110 Yuan (about 16.

96 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,728 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 272,203 lots, with a turnover of 15.74 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.