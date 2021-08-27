Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for November 2021 delivery dipped 9 Yuan (about 1.

39 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,888 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 193,318 lots, with a turnover of 11.39 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.