Soybean Futures Close Lower

Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for November 2021 delivery dipped 65 Yuan (about 10.

05 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,749 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 156,686 lots, with a turnover of 9.01 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

