Soybean futures close lower

DALIAN, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for November 2021 delivery dipped 10 Yuan (about 1.

55 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,823 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 210,760 lots, with a turnover of 12.24 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.