UrduPoint.com

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:53 PM

Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for November 2021 delivery dipped 10 Yuan (about 1.

55 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,823 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 210,760 lots, with a turnover of 12.24 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange November Billion

Recent Stories

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

10 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

24 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

24 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

27 minutes ago
 Moscow Region Authorities Cannot Locate Five Peopl ..

Moscow Region Authorities Cannot Locate Five People After Gas Explosion in Nogin ..

12 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.