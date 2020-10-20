Speakers for promoting olive cultivation to enhance farm income

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers in an International Olive Conference on Tuesday stressed the need for promoting olive cultivation to enhance income of farming communities living in natural resource stressed areas to eliminate poverty.

The two-day event was organized at University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, which was virtually participated by experts from Greece, Italy and Spain, besides local scientists and experts also took part in the event and shared their knowledge and experiences.

Addressing the conference, Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that UET Khuzdar was the oldest engineering university of the Province which was providing technical base and research platform to youngsters and contributing its due share in socio economic uplift of country in general and Balochistan in particular.

The minister said that 4,000 olive plants were planted in university premises besides establishing four green tunnels with 160,000 olive saplings capacity under efficient and innovative mist irrigation system.

Efficient irrigation was installed in university under Public Sector Development Program on Olive Project in Pakistan, besides the provision of of olive plants for 10 acres.

The minister said that Balochistan province has vast potential of olive cultivation in terms of natural and other resources, adding that Khuzdar has a feasible demographic and cultural heritage having great potential of ideal olive production with 28% oil contents.

Speaking on the occasion Project Director of Olive Cultivation on Commercial Scale in Pakistan Dr Muhammad Tariq said that olive cultivation in the country has been gaining momentum as local output during the current season was projected to cross 11,000 tons.

He said the country is expecting to extract about 13,000 tons of extra virgin olive worth millions of Dollars that would help to boost the farm income with less investment and use of inputs.

He said that olive has been successfully cultivated over 27,000 hectares of land across the country and it was set to extend its cultivation to over 70,000 hectares to turn the marginal lands into productive for enhancing the income of small scale growers.

This initiative would help to bring the semi-barren and marginal lands under cultivation of high-value crop in far off areas of the country, he said adding that besides it would also help to eliminate poverty by bringing the most vulnerable communities in safety nets through agriculture interventions.

Under the olive cultivation project, he said that farmers were provided about 550,000 plants during last year and this year over 675,000 more plants would be distributed among them to promote its cultivation at large scale.

Dr Tariq said that government intended to provide about 2.2 million plants and bring about 50,000 hectares under olive cultivation by end of 2022-23.

He said that government was paying special attention to promote olive cultivation in Balochistan and provided about 700,000 plants to growers and it was cultivated in 22 districts, adding that out of the total cultivated plants about 30 percent have started to produce fruits.

In order to facilitate the local growers of Balochistan, 5 oil processing units have been installed there, besides the farmers were also provided training of value addition of the product and processing.