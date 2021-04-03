Speakers urged students to actively participate in Green Pakistan drive

One day seminar on Climatic Change, Global Warming and Green House Gases held at Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan here

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) One day seminar on Climatic Change, Global Warming and Green House Gases held at Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan here.

Monitoring Officer Kashif Baloch from the Ministry of Climate Change, delivered a speech on the climatic issues that Pakistan is going through. While talking to the participants, Kashif Baloch said that the issue of climate change needs to be taken seriously as Pakistan has been ranked fifth worst among the countries facing the issue of Climate Change.

Lecturer Forestry Department, Dr. Shoaib Ahmad Anees briefed the students about the link between Remotely Sensed data, Compounded Night Light Index (CNLI) and Climate Change.

While quoting his research paper on the same issue, he explained that results showed that CNLI is positively correlated with the temperature and negatively correlated with FVC.

Coordinator Forestry Department, Syed Abdul Wahid Shah reassured his vision of making the country ranking better by volunteering himself with the students and other social volunteers for any plantation drive happening in the country.

Monitoring Officer Kashif Baloch also paid a visit to the site where plantation had been done by the staff and students of Agriculture University a few days ago on the occasion of world forest day.

Program Organizer and Coordinator of Forestry Department, Syed Abdul Wahid Shah and Lecturer Dr. Shoaib Ahmad Anees thanked Kashif Baloch for sparing his time for the seminar and intended to continue working with the Ministry of Climate Change and extended support to the mission of Prime Minister of Pakistan on all the forums and summits in future ventures.