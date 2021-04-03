UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Urged Students To Actively Participate In Green Pakistan Drive

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 03:39 PM

Speakers urged students to actively participate in Green Pakistan drive

One day seminar on Climatic Change, Global Warming and Green House Gases held at Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan here

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) One day seminar on Climatic Change, Global Warming and Green House Gases held at Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan here.

Monitoring Officer Kashif Baloch from the Ministry of Climate Change, delivered a speech on the climatic issues that Pakistan is going through. While talking to the participants, Kashif Baloch said that the issue of climate change needs to be taken seriously as Pakistan has been ranked fifth worst among the countries facing the issue of Climate Change.

Lecturer Forestry Department, Dr. Shoaib Ahmad Anees briefed the students about the link between Remotely Sensed data, Compounded Night Light Index (CNLI) and Climate Change.

While quoting his research paper on the same issue, he explained that results showed that CNLI is positively correlated with the temperature and negatively correlated with FVC.

Coordinator Forestry Department, Syed Abdul Wahid Shah reassured his vision of making the country ranking better by volunteering himself with the students and other social volunteers for any plantation drive happening in the country.

Monitoring Officer Kashif Baloch also paid a visit to the site where plantation had been done by the staff and students of Agriculture University a few days ago on the occasion of world forest day.

Program Organizer and Coordinator of Forestry Department, Syed Abdul Wahid Shah and Lecturer Dr. Shoaib Ahmad Anees thanked Kashif Baloch for sparing his time for the seminar and intended to continue working with the Ministry of Climate Change and extended support to the mission of Prime Minister of Pakistan on all the forums and summits in future ventures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Agriculture Visit Dera Ismail Khan Same SITE All From

Recent Stories

FNC registers remarkable achievements in Q1

11 minutes ago

Traffic warden dies from COVID-19

1 minute ago

UAE announces 2,084 new COVID-19 cases, 2,210 reco ..

26 minutes ago

63,000 visitors welcomed as 18th Sharjah Heritage ..

26 minutes ago

Myanmar's rebel groups voice support for protester ..

1 minute ago

UK Logs 7 Blood Clot Deaths Among Recipients of As ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.